DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A vehicle fire forced the closure of NB I-285 at Lavista Road in DeKalb County but the roadway is back open.
An additional lane was also shut down on SB I-285.
It's unclear what caused the crash or the amount of vehicles that were involved.
The roadway reopened around 9:30 a.m.
No word on injuries.
CBS46 is working to gather additional information.
