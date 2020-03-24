Source: GDOT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A vehicle fire forced the closure of NB I-285 at Lavista Road in DeKalb County but the roadway is back open.

An additional lane was also shut down on SB I-285.

It's unclear what caused the crash or the amount of vehicles that were involved.

The roadway reopened around 9:30 a.m.

No word on injuries.

CBS46 is working to gather additional information.

