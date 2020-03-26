CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office have responded to a crash in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian.
The crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 92 at Woodland Drive but the roadway has since reopened.
Not many details have been released. The extent of injuries is also unknown at this time.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
Hwy. 92 eastbound at Woodland Dr. is shut down due to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. Avoid the area if possible.— Cherokee Sheriff’s Office (@CherokeeSO) March 26, 2020
