Cherokee County crash scene
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office have responded to a crash in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The crash forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 92 at Woodland Drive but the roadway has since reopened.

Not many details have been released. The extent of injuries is also unknown at this time.

