ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 is always fighting for our veterans and this time around we're getting results for a veteran who’s waited two years for a surgery needed to help her walk.
“I have had my surgery, said Gwendolyn Farris. She also added “I’m beyond excited because I have been living pain free since last Friday it has been a wonderful new life experience for me."
The 30 year military service veteran says for the first time in years she is not suffering with the debilitating pain that left her unable to move. Farris tore a ligament in her left ankle in 2017, at the time she was told it required surgery to fix and she has been waiting ever since.
She eventually reached out to Cbs46 and when we got involved the VA agreed to outsource the procedure to one of their providers. But then there was another hitch. Emory Decatur Hospital would not admit Harris for surgery. Farris says she was told they were not taking any more VA patients, but CBS46 kept pushing and both the VA and hospital stepped up to help.
“Somehow Cbs46 came in and took care of this for me and I am now on my road to recovery. I’m eternally grateful to Cbs46 taking care of our vets. If it wasn’t for a station like yours we would be suffering even more out there but we have people like you who takes good care of us and we are so grateful for you” added Farris.
Both Emory Decatur Hosptial and the VA say they always strive to help our veterans and they were happy to do so in this situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.