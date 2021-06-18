Vice President Kamala Harris addressed a crowd of a few hundred people on the campus of Clark Atlanta University Friday.
“I’m here to tell you that we together have the power to end this pandemic,” Harris said. “We can say with confidence the vaccines are safe, they are safe, and they are free, and they are effective.”
It’s the latest stop on her ‘We Can Do This’ vaccination tour to encourage Georgians to get vaccinated.
In Fulton County, 49% of residents have received at least one shot so that’s less than half of the population,” Harris said.
The Vice President is pushing for at least 70% of Americans to get vaccinated by July 4.
Also supporting the cause, U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.
“Now is the time to get vaccinated,” Ossoff said.
The Republican National Committee responded to the Vice President’s visit with this statement.
“Biden and Harris have created a growing border crisis and today, day 86 as Biden’s crisis ‘manager,’ Harris is in Atlanta. Instead of grandstanding in Georgia, Harris needs to visit our southern border immediately.”
Governor Brian Kemp also blasted the vice president on social media over border control and allowing people to enter the country with COVID.
And in a one-on-one interview with the CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new delta variant of the virus is far more contagious and deadly.
“I worry that individuals who have not been vaccinated are at risk, their families are at risk and their communities are at risk,” Walensky said.
“We can do this Georgia. I know we can do this,” Harris said.
The Vice President also said just five months ago we were averaging 185,000 new cases of Coronavirus a day and today those numbers are at their lowest point and deaths from the virus have fallen by 90%.
