ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Atlanta on Wednesday, September 30 to speak at a Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference.
Vice President Pence's visit comes just days after President Trump's Friday visit to Atlanta.
According to a statement from the White House, the Vice President's remarks at the conference will highlight the Trump Administration’s efforts to support religious freedom and every American’s right to worship.
The Vice President intends to return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.
