At least 8 Secret Service agents stuck in Phoenix with coronavirus after Pence trip

At least eight Secret Service agents are currently holed up in a hotel in Phoenix, some suffering the flu-like coronavirus symptoms after coming down with the disease while preparing for a visit by Vice President Mike Pence, two people familiar with the matter say.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vice President Mike Pence will visit Atlanta on Wednesday, September 30 to speak at a Faith & Freedom Coalition Policy Conference.

Vice President Pence's visit comes just days after President Trump's Friday visit to Atlanta.

According to a statement from the White House, the Vice President's remarks at the conference will highlight the Trump Administration’s efforts to support religious freedom and every American’s right to worship.

The Vice President intends to return to Washington, D.C. later that evening.

