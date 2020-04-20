Virginia Willis Red Beans and Greens
Serves 8 to 10
- 1 tablespoon pure olive oil
- 2 sweet onions, chopped
- 2 celery stalks, chopped
- 2 red, yellow, poblano, or green bell peppers, cored, seeded, and chopped (you can also use the sweet salad peppers)
- 6 to 8 cloves garlic, very finely chopped
- 1 pound red beans, soaked overnight or quick-soaked
- 10 cups water
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon smoked paprika
- 2 cups coarsely chopped collard greens, chopped
- 3 green onions, trimmed and chopped
- Coarse kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Cooked rice or quinoa, for accompaniment
Heat the oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, celery, and chiles. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until the onions are soft and translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, 45 to 60 seconds.
Drain the soaked red beans and add the beans to the pot. Cover with fresh water. Add the cayenne, white pepper, smoked paprika, bay leaves, and collard greens. (If you want your greens less cooked, add them later on in cooking.) Bring the mixture to a boil, then decrease the heat to simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the beans and greens are tender, 1 to 1½ hours. Taste and adjust for seasoning with salt and pepper. To serve, ladle into warmed bowls with cooked quinoa or rice and top with green onion. Think of Steel Magnolias and enjoy.
Adapted from from Lighten Up, Y’all by Virginia Willis © 2015. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, Inc. Photography © 2015 by Angie Mosier. For more information please visit www.virginiawillis.com
