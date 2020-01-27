ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA (CBS46 –On January 12th, two male suspects shoplifted two televisions and a home projector from Walmart located on Dogwood Drive, in Conyers.
The subject in all black threatened a Walmart employee with pepper spray once confronted at the exit. The two fled in what appears to be a silver 2018 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Any information leading to the arrest of these persons of interest may result in a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.