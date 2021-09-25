ATLANTA (CBS46)— Thousands of participating Walmart's across the country are hosting their quarterly Wellness Day on Saturday, Sept. 25, where customers can get flu shots and vaccines.
Walmart will be offering free flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines. Also, affordable immunizations will be available including, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chickenpox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP), and more will be offered at the pharmacies.
To find the closest location near you can click here. Wellness Day will start at 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Participants will have the opportunity to talk to pharmacists and seek out wellness resources.
“Our goal is to make this easy and convenient. Insurance is not required to receive your COVID-19 vaccination, which is available at no cost, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans,” said a Walmart spokesperson.
