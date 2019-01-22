Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Are you looking to attend the Super Bowl but can't shell out the thousands of dollars it will take to get a ticket?
Well, you're in luck. Volunteers are needed for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show!
As many as 450 volunteers will be needed to be part of the Field Team, which assists in moving halftime show stages and elements from the performances featuring Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott.
There are some requirements and volunteers must be over the age of 18, must attend all posted rehearsals and must be in good physical shape.
Field team members will not be able to watch the Super Bowl.
To apply, click here.
