MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) A teen is accused of kicking an assistant principal and police officer while being in possession of alcohol at Cobb County high school.
According to a warrant issued by the Cobb County Magistrate Court, Ty William Holder was in possession of alcohol at Walton High School on Bill Murdoch Road on August 6.
The warrant says Holder was highly intoxicated and became involved in a confrontation with the assistant principal at the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.