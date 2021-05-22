GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Attention metro Atlanta area residents looking for a job Waste Management (WM) is hosting a hiring event for drivers and technicians on Saturday in Norcross for locations including Norcross, Lake City, and Smyrna.
The event goes from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. located at WM Norcross location on 1243 Beaver Ruin Road.
According to a WM company spokesperson despite the COVID-19 pandemic, WM’s business has been resilient and is seeking professional drivers and technicians with interviews held on the spot for qualified individuals.
Applications can be accepted in person or online in advance.
For more information click here.
Attendees can potentially walk out with a same-day offer to start their career with the WM family.
