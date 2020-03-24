(CNN/Meredith) - As the number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States continues to increase, some patients are speaking out about their battles with the illness.
Kevin Harris was hospitalized for about two weeks. The 55-year-old from Warren, Ohio, believes the coronavirus nearly killed him, and it was through God's grace that he is getting better.
He said he experienced a painful cough, nausea and difficulty breathing.
"It's the weirdest thing," he said. "You think you are going to die during one of those (coughing) episodes. I mean, you know you're going to die but then you don't."
The World Health Organization describes the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as an infectious disease, which can spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications.
Symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and body aches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Lisa Murke, a coronavirus patient from Denver, said she knows these symptoms all too well.
"My muscles ached and my joints ached really bad," she said. "It felt like somebody was stabbing me with an icepick."
Doctors say even with those symptoms, it's sometimes hard to know if someone has coronavirus. Getting tested is critical, though unpleasant for some, including "Hawaii-Five-O" star Daniel Dae Kim.
"The test itself was awkward and kind of painful because they shove a huge swab into your nose," said Dae Kim, who also tested positive for the virus.
Then, there's the feeling of isolation -- for those who are self-quarantined and hospitalized alike.
Clay Bentley said his hospital room in Rome, Georgia, felt like a jail cell, even when caregivers visited him.
"When they come into the room, they have to wear these Ebola suits and masks. So, I really can't see them," he said. "They're gloved up, gowned up. They come in, do what they have to do and leave. It's a terrible feeling. You feel like you're cut off from the whole world."
After eight days in the hospital, Bentley told CNN what it felt like to finally turn a corner.
"My oxygen levels are starting to rise, and I'm starting to feel the air in my lungs again. I'm able to breathe freely now," he said.
For patients like Bentley, who've been hospitalized with respiratory problems, those issues may not go away soon.
"There is a chance that there could be some lasting effects on pulmonary function, lung function, on somebody's ability to breathe in the future," said Dr. Michael Mina, an infectious disease specialist at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.
However, Dr. Mina also said the vast majority of coronavirus victims will not see those lasting effects. He said most of them will be clear of the virus after a couple of weeks and will be unable to transmit it to others.
