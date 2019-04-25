Water main breaks in DeKalb County
MGM Online

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A large water main break caused water pressure to drop for several DeKalb County residences.

According to DeKalb county officials, a contractor damaged a water valve Thursday morning.

Officials reported the following areas to be affected by the water main break:

• Drew Valley

• Clairmont Road

• Buford Highway/Atlanta

• Briarcliff Road/Atlanta

• Henderson Mill Road

Officials advise residences who are experiencing brown water to run faucets until the water is clear.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

