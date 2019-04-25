DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A large water main break caused water pressure to drop for several DeKalb County residences.
According to DeKalb county officials, a contractor damaged a water valve Thursday morning.
Officials reported the following areas to be affected by the water main break:
• Drew Valley
• Clairmont Road
• Buford Highway/Atlanta
• Briarcliff Road/Atlanta
• Henderson Mill Road
Officials advise residences who are experiencing brown water to run faucets until the water is clear.
For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.
