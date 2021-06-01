Hurricane season starts today in the Atlantic basin. Similar to previous seasons, we've already seen our first named-storm as Ana developed in the north Atlantic in May.
Above-average season expected
NOAA is forecasting an above average season with 13-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.
This season follows 2020, which was the most active season on record in the Atlantic with 30 named storms.
Changes this season
The average number of storms we typically see in the Atlantic basin increased from 12 to 14 starting with this season. The average looks at the past 30 years, updated every 10 years. The latest data reflect recent, active seasons.
We will also no longer use the Greek alphabet to name storms. The Greek alphabet was previously used as an alternate list during active season once we went through the original list.
The World Meteorological Organization said the use of the Greek alphabet last season distracted from the life-saving messages on the actual storms and hurricanes.
The peak of hurricane season is September, and the season ends on Nov. 30.
