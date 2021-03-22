Three storm names have been retired following the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which was the most active on record.
Laura, Eta and Iota were all retired, which means the names will never be used again.
How storm names work?
A list of 21 storm names from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) are re-used every six years in the Atlantic basin, unless they are retired due to the death and destruction they cause.
If a storm name is retired, a new name replaces it on the list.
A total of 93 names have been retired from Atlantic hurricane lists since the current system was developed in 1953.
Laura
Laura was a category 4 hurricane that made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana with a storm surge of at least 17 feet, according to the WMO. It was responsible for 47 direct deaths in the U.S. and Hispaniola, and more than $19 billion in damage.
Leah will replace Laura on the list in 2026.
Eta and Iota
Hurricanes Eta and Iota both made landfall less than two weeks apart during November 2020 in the same area of the Nicaraguan coast just south of Puerto Cabezas, according to the WMO, resulting in at least 272 deaths and damage losses of more than $9 billion.
Eta and Iota were both from the Greek alphabet, which won't be used in the future.
Dorian (2019)
The name Dorian was also retired from 2019, an announcement that came a year later than normal due to COVID-19.
Dorian was a Category 5 hurricane and the strongest hurricane to hit the northwestern Bahamas in modern records, according to the WMO, with total damage estimated at $3.4 billion.
Dexter will replace Dorian on the list in 2025.
Active 2020 season
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record with 30 named storms, 13 hurricane and six major hurricanes.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season officially beings on June 1.
