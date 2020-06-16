50's for Atlanta in June

The low temperature in Atlanta was 59 degrees Wednesday morning, which was 10 degrees below normal.
The normal low for this time of year is 69 degrees.
How rare is 50's in June?
Wednesday marked the first time Atlanta dropped into the 50's in June in eight years, and only the second time it's happened since 2010.
50's in June for Atlanta
- 2020 - 1 day
- 2019 - none
- 2018 - none
- 2017 - none
- 2016 - none
- 2015 - none
- 2014 - none
- 2013 - none
- 2012 - 1 day
- 2011 - none
- 2010 - none
- 2009 - none
- 2008 - none
- 2007 - none
- 2006 - 2 days
- 2005 - 1 day
Since records have been kept for Atlanta -- going back to 1878 -- the city has averaged two days each June in the 50's.
Near-record for Wednesday
Wednesday's low of 59 degrees was not far away from a record. The coldest temperature on record in Atlanta for June 17 is 52 degrees from 1974.
Meanwhile, the low temperature in Athens dropped to 53 degrees Wednesday, which tied the record of 53 from 1974.
Why so cool?
This unusual stretch of cooler temperatures is being produced by an area of low pressure along the southeast U.S. coast. The counter-clockwise flow around the low is bringing a cooler, northerly wind into metro Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.