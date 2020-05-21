An above-average hurricane season is expected this year with the possibility of an extremely active season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
NOAA released its outlook Thursday, which calls for 13-19 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.
Hurricane season
Hurricane season in the Atlantic basin -- which includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico -- is from June 1 through Nov. 30. The peak of hurricane season is September.
In a typical hurricane season, there are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
A major hurricane is a category 3 hurricane with at least 111 mph winds.
Why above average?
This season is forecast to be above average due to warm ocean temperatures, lower wind shear, and an increased west African monsoon, a zone where tropical cyclones can develop and move westward into the Atlantic Ocean.
First storm has already developed
Arthur became the first storm of the season two weeks ahead of schedule when it was named at 11 p.m. ET on May 16.
