The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has been off to a busy start with 9 named storms already this year. The active season isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Meteorologists are closely watching a disorganized area of low pressure in the Atlantic that could become a tropical depression in a matter of days. If it strengthens into a Tropical Storm, it will become Tropical Storm Josephine. It's too early to determine impacts to land, if any.
Forecasters from The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University (CSU) are both predicting an above average season thanks to warm sea surface temperatures and weak upper level wind patterns. NOAA released an updated forecast for the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season calling for 19-25 named storms. Whenever there are more storms in the Atlantic than the list of 21 names for a given year, the additional storms are assigned names from the Greek Alphabet. The last time the Greek Alphabet had to be implemented was the historic 2005 Atlantic Hurricane Season when the first six letters (Alpha-Zeta) had to be used.
The NOAA outlook includes the forecast for 7-11 hurricanes. That forecast includes the two hurricanes that have already made landfall this year, Hurricane Hanna and Hurricane Isaias. The forecast also mentions the possibility for 3-6 major hurricanes. A major hurricane is classified as a category 3 or higher. It's important to note that NOAA is not predicting 7-11 hurricanes to make landfall. Many hurricanes form in the Atlantic Ocean every year without ever reaching land.
The busiest months of hurricane season are still yet to come. On average, the Atlantic Hurricane Season peaks in early September with most activity happening in late August, September, and early October.
