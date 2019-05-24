A code orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for metro Atlanta Friday.
Air Quality is classified by six categories: good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy and hazardous.
(WATCH: Friday's forecast in Atlanta)
A code orange alert means the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including kids and people with heart or lung issues. If you fall in this category, you should limit your outdoor activity, especially in the late afternoon and early evening hours when the air quality will be at its worst.
It's not unusual to see code orange alerts in metro Atlanta as we get into the hot, summer months.
The alert was triggered by near-record temperatures in the 90's, which will continue through the holiday weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.