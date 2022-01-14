A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are all expected in north Georgia late Saturday through Sunday.
(MORE: Latest weather forecast)
A variety of winter weather alerts are possible for different parts of north Georgia. Listed below are the active alerts, the cities they impact and what each alert means.
Winter Storm Watch
- Saturday evening through late Sunday night.
- Includes the counties of: Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Gilmer, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Pickens, Towns, Union and White.
- Includes the cities of: Blue Ridge, Dahlonega, Danielsville, Dawsonville, Morganton, Ellijay, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Homer, Hiawassee, Jefferson.
- What does it mean? A winter storm watch means that significant travel issues are possible due to winter weather. If significant travel issues become likely, the watch will be upgraded to a warning.
