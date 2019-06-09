Nearly 4 inches of rain fell in Atlanta Saturday, which broke a single-day rain record.
A total of 3.9 inches of rain fell just Saturday, which is the most rain Atlanta has received in a single day since April 23, 2018, when 4.16 inches of rain fell. That was more than a year ago!
Sixth time in 10 years
Saturday's 4.9 inches of rain marked only the sixth time Atlanta has had as much rain in 10 years! And in some years, we didn't see that much rain at all.
4.9 inches of rain or higher in Atlanta
- June 2019
- April 2018
- April 2017
- Dec 2015
- June 2013
- Nov 2009
Why so much rain?
A slow-moving upper-level low pressure system has been parked west of north Georgia and has provided several rounds of rain for metro Atlanta. As this low finally moves east of us, you rain chances will gradually decrease by the middle of the week.
