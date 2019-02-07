Atlanta broke its first record high of the year Thursday when the temperature easily shot past the previous record of 72 degrees.
It was 74 degrees in Atlanta by lunchtime with an overall high of 80 degrees!
25 degrees above average
The normal high for Thursday was 55 degrees, so Thursday's high was 25 degrees above average.
70's in February
Although Thursday's high was well-above average, the 70's in February isn't unusual for Atlanta.
The city typically has three 70-degree-days each February, which is where we currently stand as of Thursday.
All of February above average
Every day in the month of February has been above average in Atlanta, based on the average temperature.
Why so warm?
High pressure has built in the upper-levels of the atmosphere this week, which helps to keep us dry, and warms up temperatures. We've also had a steady, south wind all week, which brings in warmer air south of the region.
