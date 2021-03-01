Atlanta broke a record high temperature to end February with temperatures nearly 20 degrees above average.
The high Sunday was 79 degrees at 3:43 p.m., which broke the previous record of 78 degrees from 1981.
The normal high for Feb. 28 was 78 degrees, making Sunday's high 19 degrees above average.
Rare for February
February is one of the coolest months of the year in Atlanta, and we simply don't hit 79 that often during the month.
Sunday marked only the fifth time in the last 25 years that Atlanta hit 79 in February.
79 or warmer in February
- 2021 - 1 day
- 2019 - 1 day
- 2018 - 2 days
- 1996 - 1 day
