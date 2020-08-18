Did you feel the cooler air Tuesday morning?
If you walked outdoors early in the day, you certainly felt a difference in the air with temperatures in the 60's across most of metro Atlanta, and some 50's in the northeast Georgia mountains.
A rare 70
The official low for Atlanta Tuesday was 70 degrees, which was only the second time the temperature has cooled to 70 degrees or cooler in the entire month of August, and the fifth time the temperature has cooled to 70 degrees or cooler since the beginning of July.
Since July 1, the temperature has dropped to 70 or below only 10 percent of the time through Tuesday.
70 or below since July
- July 1 - 69°
- July 12 - 69°
- July 13 - 68°
- Aug. 4 - 68°
- Tuesday - 70°
Why was it cooler?
We saw cooler temperatures Tuesday morning because of a weak cool front that moved through north Georgia.
Ironically, the front didn't really bring colder air, but it did bring drier air, which cools off faster than moist air, resulting in cooler morning temperatures.
Dry air heats up quickly too, so while we saw a cooler morning, highs will be in the 90's Tuesday afternoon.
The slightly drier air will be short-lived with moisture and rain quickly returning for the rest of the week.
