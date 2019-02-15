Atlanta could see more than 5 inches of rain by the end of next week, which would be more rain in a week than what we typically see for the entire month of February.
The rain won't fall all at once, but several smaller systems will move through the region to keep rain chances in your forecast for much of the next seven days.
Rain chances will first increase Friday night in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta typically sees 4.67 inches of rain each February, so 5 inches in a week would put us well-above average for the month.
So far this month, we've only seen 0.75 inches of rain, which is actually below average.
While at least 5 inches of rain is possible in metro Atlanta, some areas in far north Georgia could see more than 9 inches of rain through next Friday!
Why so much rain?
We'll be in a very active weather pattern over the next week with upper-level winds (which drive our weather systems in the U.S.) constantly pushing smaller cold fronts through north Georgia.
A combination of these fronts frequently moving through is what will keep your rain chances up.
Our upper-level winds will also stay primarily out of the southwest next week, which will do two things: pull moisture into north Georgia from the Gulf of Mexico, and keep our temperatures warm. So, in addition to the wet pattern, we'll also avoid any major drops in temperature.
Flooding?
There are currently no severe weather or flooding alerts for metro Atlanta, but the threat of flooding will increase next week.
