The low temperature in Atlanta dropped to 61 degrees Tuesday morning, which was 8 degrees cooler than normal.
The normal low for this time of year is 69 degrees.
Third time in 10 years
Tuesday marked only the third time the temperature has dropped to 61 or colder in June since 2010. The other two times were last year and in 2012.
It's not that unusual when you go back beyond 10 years. Since records have been kept -- going back to 1878 -- Atlanta averages three days each June when the temperature drops to 61 or colder.
Nowhere close to record
While 61 degrees is below average, it was nowhere close to the record for June 16, which is 47 degrees from 1917.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.