As we go through the month of June, Atlanta has yet to reach 90 degrees so far this year.
But we've gotten close. The hottest temperature this year was 89 degrees from June 4.
Behind schedule
We typically hit 90 degrees each year in Atlanta on May 31. Last year, we hit 90 degrees for the first time on May 22.
The latest we've ever hit our first 90-degree-day in Atlanta is July 28, which was back in 1961!
While there has been no 90 degree days so far this year, we'd already seen 12 such days through this point last year.
Flashback to 2015
The last time it took this long to reach 90 degrees in Atlanta was 2015, when our first 90 degree day was on June 14.
There are currently no 90 degree days in Atlanta's 7 Day Forecast.
