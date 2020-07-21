Atlanta has hit 95 degrees for three straight days, creating the hottest stretch of days we've seen this year.
The high was 95 degrees Saturday, Sunday and Monday, all above the average high for this time of year, which is 89 degrees.
How often do we see 95?
It's not unusual for Atlanta to hit 95 degrees. We typically have eight days each year with a high of at least 95 degrees, all from June through September.
Typical number of 95-degree days by month
- June - 2 days
- July - 3 days
- August - 2 days
- September - 1 day
Last year, Atlanta saw 33 total days of at least 95 degrees, although there were only two 95-degree days in 2018 and none in 2017.
The most number of 95-degree days on record for a year in Atlanta was 40 days from 1940.
95-degree days over past five years
- 2020 - 3 (so far)
- 2019 - 33 days
- 2018 - 2 days
- 2017 - 0 days
- 2016 - 22 days
Looking ahead
While 90's will stay in Atlanta's forecast over the next week, temperatures are expected to stay slightly below 95 degrees.
