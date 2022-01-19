During last Sunday's winter storm in north Georgia, Atlanta officially received 0.3 inches of snow, the first snow day for the city in nearly 4 years.
The last time Atlanta saw measurable snow prior to Sunday was on Jan. 17, 2018 when 2.3 inches fell!
Sunday marked the 11th time Atlanta has seen measurable snow over the last 10 years, which is on schedule.
Atlanta averages one snow day each year, which is usually in January.
