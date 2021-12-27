The high temperature in Atlanta was 75 degrees Sunday, which was 21 degrees above the average high of 54.
70-degree days adding up
Atlanta has hit 70 degrees five times so far this month with more 70s expected through the rest of the week.
We typically only see two 70-degree days each December.
The most number of 70-degree days for the month was in December 2015 when Atlanta hit 70 degrees 12 times!
The overall average high in Atlanta is typically 56 degrees each December, while the average high so far this month is 63.
Records this year
We've set two temperature records so far this month, tying a record high of 74 on Dec. 2 and breaking a record high of 77 the next day on Dec. 3.
70s to end the year
While Atlanta will remain at or above 70 degrees for the rest of the week (and year), much colder temperatures are expected Sunday and next week.
