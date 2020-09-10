You think it's hot right now? It's certainly warm, but not nearly as hot as what we were seeing in Atlanta this time last year.
High temperatures today through Sunday will reach into the mid-to-upper 80's in metro Atlanta, which is near average for this time of year.
Chief meteorologist Jennifer Valdez pointed out that it could be worse -- through the same time period last year, we were near 100 degrees and set record highs each day Thursday through Sunday.
High temperatures in 2019 (All records)
- Sept 10 - 98°
- Sept 11 - 96°
- Sept 12 - 99°
- Sept 13 - 98°
While it won't be as hot this year through the weekend, the tropical moisture outside will make it feel warmer, so be sure and drink plenty of water if you plan on being outdoors for a long period of time.
