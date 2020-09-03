Temperatures are forecast to be around average for the month of September in Atlanta with an above-average amount of rain.

A typical September

September is typically the fourth-warmest month of the year in Atlanta and cooler than August.

The average high on Sept. 1 is 86 degrees, dropping to 78 degrees by September 30.

The average low on Sept. 1 is 69 degrees, dropping to 60 degrees by September 30.

Average temperatures for Atlanta on Sept. 1
Average temperatures for Atlanta on Sept. 30

September's outlook

Warmer than average temperatures are expected in the western and southeastern U.S., with cooler than average temperatures in the Midwest.

The outlook for metro Atlanta calls for average temperatures.

Temperature outlook for September

Rainfall

Atlanta typically sees 4.47 inches of rain each September, the fourth-wettest month of the year.

The rainfall outlook calls for above-average rainfall for the month.

Atlanta has seen 48 inches of rain through Sept. 3, which is 13.9 inches above average. 

Rainfall outlook for September

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.