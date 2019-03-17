Clear skies and dry conditions make way for Spring Updated 2 min ago | Posted on Mar 17, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A dry seven day stretch greets metro Atlanta for the start of Spring. Chances for rain is not expected until Saturday. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Atlanta Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesDad brings loaded AK-47 to school after receiving call from his crying son, police sayBody camera video shows Denver cop knock handcuffed man unconsciousInvestigators uncover largest case of Medicaid fraud in Georgia historyAtlanta teen avoids jail in deaths of 3 pedestrians'Nothing will happen' to jaguar that attacked woman trying to take a photo, Arizona zoo says70 million are in the path of 'bomb cyclone' set to strike the central US, bringing snow, hail, rainPolice: Man killed girlfriend's dog because she didn't come home on timeFamily builds Ford Mustang out of snow; trooper gives it a 'ticket'Atlanta woman turns 111!New Jersey teen who overcame homelessness accepted to 17 colleges Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.