Expect clearing skies in Atlanta Tuesday with afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower 60's.

Tuesday's Pollen Count - High (886)

(Down from 1,050 from Monday)

  • Trees - High (OAK, PINE, SWEET GUM, SYCAMORE, BIRCH)
  • Grass - Low
  • Weeds - None

High Temperature

  • Today's high - 63°
  • Normal high - 69°
  • Record high - 88° in 1940

Today's planner

  • Noon
    Partly cloudy | 54° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Mostly sunny | 60° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Mostly sunny | 63° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Mostly sunny | 60° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Mostly clear | 52° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.

Sunset

  • 7:59 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

  • Friday

