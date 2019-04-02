Expect clearing skies in Atlanta Tuesday with afternoon temperatures reaching into the lower 60's.
Tuesday's Pollen Count - High (886)
(Down from 1,050 from Monday)
- Trees - High (OAK, PINE, SWEET GUM, SYCAMORE, BIRCH)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - None
High Temperature
- Today's high - 63°
- Normal high - 69°
- Record high - 88° in 1940
Today's planner
- Noon
Partly cloudy | 54° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly sunny | 60° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly sunny | 63° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly sunny | 60° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly clear | 52° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 7:59 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Friday
