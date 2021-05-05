After two days of severe weather and heavy rain, much calmer, drier weather settles in for the rest of the week.
Wednesday Forecast:
Light drizzle is possible through mid-morning with cloudy skies. Clouds break through the afternoon and give way to a nice day with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
High: 76°
Average High: 79°
Rain: 20% AM
What You Need to Know:
It'll be dry through the rest of the week, other than brief shows overnight Thursday into Friday. Look for pleasant and cooler weather Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. It gets gradually warmer this weekend, with temps climbing back into the low 80s by Mother's Day.
