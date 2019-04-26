Expect clearing skies in Atlanta Friday. It'll be windy with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low 70's.
Alerts
A wind advisory is in effect for all of metro Atlanta until 8 p.m.
(MORE: Wind Advisory for metro Atlanta)
Will it rain?
The rain has ended.
High temperature
- Today's High - 72°
- Normal High - 75°
- Record High - 92° in 1986.
Friday's Planner
- Noon
Partly cloudy | 69° | Northwest wind at 20-25 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly sunny | 70° | Northwest wind at 20-25 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly sunny | 72° | Northwest wind at 15-20 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly sunny | 71° | Northwest wind at 15-20 mph.
- 11 PM
Clear | 60° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunset
- 8:17 p.m.
Next chance of rain
- Next Wednesday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.