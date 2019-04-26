Expect clearing skies in Atlanta Friday. It'll be windy with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low 70's.

(WATCH: Video Forecast)

Alerts

A wind advisory is in effect for all of metro Atlanta until 8 p.m.

(MORE: Wind Advisory for metro Atlanta)

Will it rain?

The rain has ended.

High temperature

  • Today's High - 72°
  • Normal High - 75°
  • Record High - 92° in 1986.

Friday's Planner

  • Noon
    Partly cloudy | 69° | Northwest wind at 20-25 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Mostly sunny | 70° | Northwest wind at 20-25 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Mostly sunny | 72° | Northwest wind at 15-20 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Mostly sunny | 71° | Northwest wind at 15-20 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Clear | 60° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Sunset

  • 8:17 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Next Wednesday

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.