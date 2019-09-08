ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It may be the second week of September, but the area is dealing with mid-summer like weather issues.
We are under a CODE ORANGE air quality alert for Monday, September 9.
That means the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should be sure to limit the amount of time spent outdoors, especially in the late afternoon when ozone concentrations are the highest.
