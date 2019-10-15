Today's the coldest day in Atlanta since April with morning temperatures in the 40's!
Temperatures will climb into the upper 50's by lunchtime with the upper 60's at 5 p.m. as you drive home from work.
Temperatures will drop back into the upper 40's on Friday morning.
We'll see plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week with rain returning Saturday.
