Welcome to Fall!
The Autumnal Equinox -- as it's officially called -- is the exact moment when the sun is over the Equator -- which is at 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, creating near-equal day and night.
A cool start
Unlike last year, we're off to a cool start to fall in Atlanta. The normal high is 80 degrees, while the normal low is 63.
This year, the low was in the low 50's Tuesday morning, with the high will only be 74 degrees.
The high was 91 degrees last year on the first day of fall!
Fall temperatures in Atlanta
- This year
Low of 51, high of 74
- 2019
Low of 64, high of 91
- 2018
Low of 71, high of 91
- 2017
Low of 69, high of 89
- 2016
Low of 70, high of 89
- 2015
Low of 64, high of 81
Loosing daylight
In addition to cooler temperatures, fall is also known for our continued loss of daylight, a process the began at the start of summer in June.
Sunset is at 7:33 p.m. tonight with about 12 hours, 7 min. of daylight. By Nov. 1, sunset will be at 5:44 p.m. (after Daylight Saving Time ends) with about 10 hours, 47 min. of daylight.
The seasons
The Earth's axis is tilted, which means that as Earth moves around the sun, for part of the year the Northern Hemisphere is tilted toward the sun (summer), while we're tilted away from the sun in the winter. Twice each year, we're not tilted in either direction, which are the equinoxes (spring and winter).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.