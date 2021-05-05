Thursday Forecast:
Sunny and mild with highs in the low 70s.
High: 73°
Average High: 79°
Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
It'll be dry through the rest of the week. Look for pleasant and cooler weather Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. It gets gradually warmer this weekend, with temps climbing back into the low 80s by Mother's Day.
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.