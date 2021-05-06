A Cold front move through overnight, bringing cooler (and breezy) conditions Friday. Highs will only warm to the upper 60s!
Friday Forecast:
Sunny and breezy. Cooler.
High: 69°
Average High: 79°
Rain: 0%
What You Need to Know:
It gets gradually warmer this weekend, with temps climbing back into the low 80s by Mother's Day. The rain will hold off all weekend, but the rain returns late Sunday night and continues Monday. We'll see off and on rain chances through most of next week.
