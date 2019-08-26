Expect cloudy skies in Atlanta Monday with an occasional shower. Rain chances will increase tonight after sunset.
Alerts
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
Radar
Will it rain?
Isolated showers are possible throughout the day (30%) with higher rain chances after 8 p.m. (60%). No storms are expected today.
Monday
High temp - 79°
Normal high - 87°
Record high - 100° in 1943
Sunrise - 7:07 a.m.
Sunset - 8:11 p.m.
What you need to know
After 20 straight days of 90-degree heat, the high in Atlanta was only in the upper 70's Sunday, and we'll see similar weather today.
A wave of rain is expected tonight after sunset, but it's too cool for any thunderstorms. That'll change Tuesday with showers and storms possible throughout the day Tuesday.
Another cold front will move through the area Wednesday and bring plenty of sunshine -- and warmer temperatures -- for the end of the week.
