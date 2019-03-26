Expect cooler weather in Atlanta Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are possible Tuesday afternoon, but no storms are expected.
Tuesday's Pollen Count - High (139)
- (Down from Monday)
- Trees - High (OAK, PINE, SYCAMORE, HACKBERRY, SWEET GUM)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - Low
Alerts
- There are currently no weather alerts in metro Atlanta.
High Temperature
- Today's high - 61°
- Normal high - 67°
- Record high - 85° in 1991
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly cloudy | 57° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 59° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 61° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 60° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy | 51° | Northeast wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 7:54 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Saturday
