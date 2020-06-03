Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to drift over the Mexican coast, dumping heavy downpours and bringing tropical storm force winds over Eastern Mexico. As the storm continues to spin over Mexico, it will weaken as it moves over land. The storm will still be very dangerous, dumping up to 25 inches of rain over the Yucatan Peninsula. Dangerous life threatening flooding and mudslides are possible.
Cristobal will start moving north on Friday and cross the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It will likely make landfall in the United States late in the weekend or early next week - most likely on Sunday night.
Most computer models have Cristobal as a moderate to strong tropical storm when it makes landfall in the United States. There is a low chance that it becomes a hurricane. It's too early to say if the remnants of Cristobal will bring heavy rain to north Georgia. If the storm moves east of the projected path, it will bring a larger rain threat. If Cristobal moves further west, it may not bring more than scattered showers as the core of the storm remainsfurther from Georgia.
