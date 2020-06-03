Tropical Storm Cristobal strengthened to 60 mph Tuesday night as it spins around in the Bay of Campeche just off the Mexican coast. The storm may drift inland in the next 24-48 hours. If the center of the storm makes landfall, it will likely weaken while bringing flooding rain to the Yucatan Peninsula.
Computer models agree on the track of Cristobal. It will start moving north on Friday and cross the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. It will likely make landfall in the United States late in the weekend or early next week - Sunday night is most likely.
Most computer models have Cristobal as a moderate to strong tropical storm when it makes landfall in the United States. There is a low chance that it becomes a hurricane. It's too early to say if the remnants of Cristobal will bring heavy rain to north Georgia. If the storm moves east of the projected path, it will bring a rain threat, but if it's west, it may not bring more than scattered showers as the core of it would likely move north of Georgia.
