Tropical Storm Cristobal has weakened to 40 mph after moving inland over the Yucatan Peninsula. The storm is drifting southeast Thursday morning, but a turn to the north and back out over the Gulf of Mexico is likely in the next 24 hours. Cristobal may become a tropical depression before restrengthening over the weekend.
It is highly likely that Tropical Storm Cristobal will reach the United States by late in the weekend, and landfall is probable for the Louisiana coast sometime Sunday evening or early Monday. At this point, it looks like Cristobal will be a strong tropical storm with winds near 60 mph when it makes landfall. Of course, we'll have to wait and see exactly how much it strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.
Cristobal will be a big rain-maker for the Gulf Coast. This is not the weekend to head to the Florida coast. Showers are likely Saturday, and periodic heavy downpours with a gusty breeze are ahead for Sunday. The remnants of Cristobal will likely bring some showers to north Georgia in the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame. By that point, the storm will have little wind left, and the showers may not even be torrential in our area. Most computer models are predicting less than an inch of rain in north Georgia when the remnants pass by.
