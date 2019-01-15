Mostly sunny in Atlanta

(Source: WGCL)

Expect a nice day in Atlanta Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 50's.

Will it rain?

  • No

High Temp

  • 50°
  • Normal High - 52°
  • Record High - 73° in 2017

Planner

  • Noon
    Partly cloudy | 45° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Mostly sunny | 50° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Mostly sunny | 48° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Mostly clear | 43° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Mostly clear | 36° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.

Sunset

  • 5:52 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Thursday

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Tags

Traffic, Weather & Digital

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.