Hurricane Delta will approach the central Gulf Coast Friday and eventually bring rain to metro Atlanta this weekend.
Landfall
Delta became a major, category 3 hurricane Tuesday morning and will remain a major hurricane as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico this week. Landfall is expected along the coast of Louisiana late Friday.
North Georgia and metro Atlanta
After a long stretch of dry weather in metro Atlanta, we are expecting rain from Delta starting Friday.
- Thursday - cloudy, but dry.
- Friday - Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Don't cancel your plans.
- Saturday - Rain moving in late Saturday.
- Sunday - Rain continuing early Sunday.
(MORE: Atlanta's weather forecast)
Active season
Delta became the twenty-fifth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which is second only to 2005, the most active season on record with 28 named storms.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has also included nine named storms making landfall in the mainland U.S., tied with 1916 as the most on record. If Delta makes landfall, the 2020 season will break that record.
