Near-record heat will continue in Atlanta Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching back into the low 70's. We'll also see showers to start your Wednesday, although drier weather is expected by lunch.
Will it rain?
- Yes. Showers early. Dry after lunch.
High temp
- Forecast high - 70°
- Normal high - 55°
- Record high - 73° in 1999
Planner
- 10 AM
Mostly cloudy. Showers possible | 62° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- Noon
Mostly cloudy | 67° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy | 70° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy | 69° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy | 66° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy | 63° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunset
- 6:14 p.m.
Next chance of rain
- Friday
