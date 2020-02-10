The first tornado of the year touched down in north Georgia on Feb. 6 damaging several homes.
The tornado touched down in Gordon County at 5:28 a.m. near Adairsville, about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta.
The EF-0 tornado traveled 2.1 miles for about 2 minutes with 85 mph winds.
Info from National Weather Service
- Rating: EF-0
- Estimated peak winds: 85 mph
- Path length/statue: 2.1 miles
- Path width/maximum: 200 yards
- Start date/time: Feb. 6, 2020 at 5:28 a.m. EST
- Start location: 4.3 miles northeast of Adairsville
- End date/time: Feb. 6, 2020 at 5:30 a.m. EST
- End location: 7.7 miles west-southwest of Fairmont
Survey summary from the National Weather Service
During the pre-dawn hours of Feb. 6, within a fast-moving line of strong to severe thunderstorms, a brief tornado touched down along the Bartow/Gordon County line in northwest Georgia.
The worst of the damage was confined to a small area along East Plainview Road SE, where 10-12 large trees were uprooted, and a manufactured home had its entire roof ripped off and was slightly moved off its foundation.
Trees and debris were thrown to the north, nearly perpendicular to the east-northeast storm movement. Homes on either side of this location sustained some roof damage as well, but no significant structural damage was noted.
The tornado continued east-northeast, hitting another home and lifting and damaging part of its front deck. A few small trees were snapped along Shope Lake Road SE.
The tornado dissipated just east of this point.
EF Scale
Tornadoes are classified on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, based on damage after a survey team from the National Weather Services determines the type of damage caused.
- EF-0 (weak) has winds of 65-85 mph.
- EF-1 (weak) has winds of 86-110 mph.
- EF-2 (strong) has winds of 111-135 mph.
- EF-3 (strong) has winds of 136-165 mph.
- EF-4 (violent) has winds of 166-200 mph.
- EF-5 (violent) has winds of more than 200 mph.
